The Young Diplomats of Ghana (YDG) has held a roundtable discussion on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Accra.

It was on the theme “Financing Implementation of SDGs in Ghana: Successes, Gaps, and Prospects.”

The roundtable dialogue formed part of the YDG’s advocacy initiatives to contribute to the implementation and attainment of the SDGs in Ghana.

The event brought together government officials, development experts, diplomats, and private sector leaders.

Among other things, the event assessed existing public-private partnerships for the implementation of the SDGs in Ghana and assessed private sector engagements with the SDGs.

Also, it also looked at how the SDGs were integrated into business decisions and identified new areas of SDGs engagement and investments for the private sector.

More so, it proposed or recommend practical government-private sector partnerships for advancing the SDGs in the country.

A report from the deliberations would be presented to the presidency and distributed widely to government agencies, corporate institutions, and United Nations (UN) offices in Ghana for policy consideration.