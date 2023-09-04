The Management of Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED) has asked students of the school to refrain from engaging in unsanctioned activities, or they will face the necessary punishment.

The university’s investigation into the death of the “chief priest” of the Opoku Ware II Hall, who was killed during a fire ritual, is ongoing.

The university says it will make a decision and determine the way forward once the investigation is complete.

In the meantime, the university’s Media Relations Coordinator, David Owusu Antwi, told Citi News that students have been asked to avoid engaging in any unsanctioned activities on campus.

“The latest is that the investigation that management commissioned is underway. It’s early days yet to come out to say anything about the investigations right now. We believe that it will not be long, we will know the issues surrounding the incident and will be on better ground to speak to them and if there are decisions going forward, we will all come out of the investigations that are ongoing now. Otherwise, as you walk on campus, you realise that campus is peaceful.”

“Regular students are on vacation now, and a lot of them have gone home. Those you see around are mainly sandwich students who are now arriving on campus. In the intervening time, management has cautioned students to stay away from all unsanctioned activities on campus. There are sanctioned activities the university has given approval for and others which are not”.