President Akufo-Addo has strongly criticized former President John Mahama for his recent remarks alleging that the Judiciary has been packed with judges aligned with the ruling NPP party.

Addressing the Ghana Bar Conference at the University of Cape Coast, President Akufo-Addo expressed deep concern over Mr. Mahama’s comments, describing them as “very dangerous” to the progress of the country.

He emphasized that such statements should not be made by someone of Mr. Mahama’s stature.

The President further highlighted that this represents a significant challenge to the independence of the judiciary in Ghana, constituting one of the most severe attacks in its history.

President Akufo-Addo urged the public to hold Mr. Mahama accountable for his “reckless” comments that aim to undermine the Judiciary. He emphasized the importance of respecting the integrity and impartiality of the judicial system, which plays a crucial role in upholding the rule of law in the country.

“I have gone into this matter in detail because of a new issue which has been introduced into our public discourse by no less a public figure than the fourth president of the fourth republic, John Dramani Mahama who has told the world that I have packed the courts with so-called NPP judges and that one of the key purposes a putative NDC victory in 2024 will be to enable him to balance the courts with so-called NDC judges.”

“Not only are these concepts new in our public discourse but they are also extremely dangerous and represent the brazen attack on the independence of the judiciary by allegedly responsible politicians,” he said.