A failed presidential aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Boakye Agyarko says the resignation of Alan Kyerematen from the party must serve as sufficient notice to the party and lead it into a time of reflection rather than displaying triumphalist arrogance.

“The unfortunate departure of Alan Kyerematen from our ranks must serve a necessary and sufficient notice to us all and lead us to a time of deep introspection rather than a time for gloating or the display of triumphalist arrogance,” the former Energy Minister said in a statement.

According to him, the tradition of the NPP must teach members that the consequences of events such as has now befallen them since the heady days of 1951 to date have always been negative and had cast a deep and lingering shadow on their electoral fortunes.

“At least, my brother Kyerematen has put his thoughts and feelings on paper for all to appreciate. How about the many who habour similar and maybe more petulant sentiments in their hearts but are not openly expressing same. There are many in our party today who have, out of dismay, resigned in their hearts and are only waiting to walk away from us at the ballot box.”

“Now is the time to smoothen ruffled feathers and assuage wounded sentiments across the length and breadth of our party. Now is the time to examine ourselves if indeed we are true and faithful to the tenets and values of the UP tradition or we have metamorphosed into an ugly shadow of what we should be. These must become the urgent task ahead of us,” he stated.