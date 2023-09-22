All protesters apprehended on Thursday, September 21 during their disrupted protest towards the Jubilee House have been released from police custody.

The 49 protesters were rounded up by the Police at the 37 bus terminal, where they had assembled for the planned protest on Thursday morning.

The police cited that an application to halt the demonstration had been submitted and served to Atuguba & Associates, the legal team representing the organizers from Democracy Hub, as early as Tuesday, September 19.

However, the organizers claimed that they had no knowledge of the application and chose to proceed with their march.

Confirming their release to Citi News, one of the organizers, Oliver Barker Vormawor said almost all of the protesters arrested on Thursday have been released.

He, however, mentioned that the group has yet to locate one of their members who has still not been accounted for. According to him, they are unable to reach him because all their phones have been seized by the Police.

Meanwhile, some members of the group and some celebrities including Efia Odo, and EL are gathering at the 37 Lorry station to continue with the protest.

The group has vowed to continue their protest despite the arrest of some participants and alleged intimidation by the police.

Addressing the media after day one of the protest, the group strongly condemned the actions of the police and reiterated their intention to continue the protest.