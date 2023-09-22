The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has promised to construct ultra-modern hospitals in all districts across the country if it wins the 2024 general elections.

Addressing the media at an event held by the CPP to commemorate Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day on September 21, the General Secretary of the party, Nana Yaa Gyantuah, said that the construction of hospitals in every district will curtail the inability of patients to access health facilities in some remote areas, thereby improving the healthcare system in the country.

She also promised that the CPP is poised to change the fortunes of the country and called on Ghanaians to vote for them in the 2024 polls.

“We are going to make sure that Ghana changes and rises on the world map. We are going to make sure Ghana rises again. When we take power, every Ghanaian will be well-resourced, we will make sure every Ghanaian has shelter, and we will make sure that you don’t go home hungry. We are going to harness our resources so that Ghanaians will benefit from the gold, bauxite, manganese, cocoa and timber,” Gyantuah said.

“We will make sure that no pregnant woman sleeps on the floor when she visits the hospital. We will make sure to resource every hospital. We will construct ultra-modern hospitals in every district so that healthcare will be improved. Use today as the landmark to vote for CPP in 2024,” she added.

The CPP has been out of power since the death of Dr Kwame Nkrumah.