Ivy Eva Yankah, the General Manager of Papaye, has highlighted the significance of Citi TV and Citi FM’s Business Olympics in fostering high-level networking opportunities among corporate organizations in Ghana.

During an interview with Frema Adunyame on Citi TV’s Breakfast Daily, she emphasized the value of the event in bringing together professionals from diverse corporate backgrounds for meaningful social networking.

Ms. Yankah, who secured the women’s championship in long tennis, expressed her determination to defend her title and affirmed her company’s readiness to participate in all the sports offered at the event.

Similarly, Henry Kwao, Commercial Manager at GWO SEVO Solutions Ghana Ltd, praised the Business Olympics for providing a platform for social networking while enjoying sports and having fun. He also hinted at his company’s unique approach to the event and its readiness to compete across various sports.

The annual ultimate corporate sports gathering, the Citi Business Olympics, is set to take place on September 30, 2023, at the Eden Heights Sports Complex in Weija.

The event, which is powered by Citi TV with support from Citi FM, will bring together the best of the best from the corporate world to compete in a variety of sports, including 7-aside football, basketball, sack race, volleyball, tug of war, and arm wrestling.

There will also be a CEO’s Challenge, where CEOs from participating companies will compete against each other.

The event is a great opportunity for companies to showcase their sporting prowess, build camaraderie, and have some fun.

To register your company to participate, call 0205973973 or 0558973973.

The Citi Business Olympic 2023, is powered by Citi TV with support from Citi FM and proudly sponsored by Lozarty Lozenges from Unicom Chemist and EK Brand Consult.