The Parliamentary Ad-Hoc Committee set up to investigate the alleged plot to remove the IGP will continue its public hearing today, September 1.

The Director of Operations at the Ghana Police Service, COP George Alex Mensah, and Superintendent Emmanuel Gyebi, two of the security chiefs implicated in the alleged plot to oust the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, appeared before the committee on Thursday, August 31, to answer some questions.

Chairman of the Committee, Samuel Atta Kyea, said the Committee may invite Daniel Bugri Naabu, the former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Northern regional chairman, again for questioning.

“When we evaluate the evidence and realize that there is a need to bring Bugri Naabu back, we will do so. Even now, we have a situation where someone is talking about an original tape. If there is an original tape, and it will enlarge the scope of the interrogation, we will get it, give it to everyone, and enlarge the scope of the interrogation. We don’t want to do a shoddy job. Cross-examination is possible.”

“When there are controversial issues, I am of the view that we have to call the parties back, and they need to talk to each other. And then we will listen to what X said and what Y said, and then we will come to our conclusion and recommendations,” he added.

COP George Alex Mensah insisted that the former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu, lied to the ad-hoc parliamentary committee.

He is expected to reappear before the committee today.

Superintendent Emmanuel Gyebi also emphatically denied any connection with Bugri Naabu, the former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party. During his appearance before the committee tasked with investigating the leaked tape, Superintendent Gyebi vehemently denied any knowledge of Bugri Naabu, dismissing the suggestion that they had collaborated on a pre-arranged plan with two other senior police officers to discuss the potential removal of the IGP with President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Mr. Naabu confirmed the veracity of the contentious leaked tape and insisted that he hired someone to record the conversation.

He made the confirmation when he appeared before the committee probing the matter on Monday, August 28, 2023.