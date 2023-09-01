A section of the 1978 and 1979 alumni of St. Martin’s Senior High School, Adoagyiri–Nsawam, presented an assortment of sports gear to the school on behalf of the Dr. James W. Doe Foundation.

The gesture, they said, was inspired by the Latin phrase “mens sana in corpore sano,” which translates to “a healthy mind in a healthy body.”

The gear included handballs, basketballs, footballs, volleyballs, ping pong balls, tennis balls, bats, rackets, racquets, and paddles for badminton, tennis, and ping pong, as well as jersey shirts, resistance tubes, skipping ropes, pumps, and shuttlecocks.

The 1978 group members who attended the presentation were Wilberforce Tengey, Joshua Awuku-Apaw, and Henry Nortey. Kwasi Doe, Isaac Amponsah, and Emmanuel W. Doe represented the 1979 group. Dr. Jesse Mawuli Doe was also part of the delegation.

A section of the school’s staff, led by Headmaster Mr. Paul Agbakpe, Assistant Head for Administration Mr. Mensah Aborampa, Assistant Head for Academics Mr. Gideon Asare, Science Head Mr. Teye Kwesi Charles, Senior Housemaster Mr. Dominic Oppong Antwi, Physical Education Head Mr. Felix Amaning Kwaku, SRC Patron Mr. Ernest Adenku, and Dompreh House Master Mr. Obeng Gyane, received the items.

Before the presentation, alumnus Mr. Tengey said that the alumni felt indebted to their alma mater and that it was important to recognize and appreciate how the school had helped them to become useful members of society in various professions. He mentioned that this gesture was a follow-up to an earlier presentation of 120 plastic chairs to the school.

He acknowledged that Dr. James W. Doe’s sole contribution to acquiring the sporting items was praiseworthy.

The visibly overjoyed headmaster expressed warm appreciation to Dr. James W. Doe, the 1978 and 1979 year groups, and the alumni on behalf of the staff and students of the school. He said that the equipment came at an opportune time and assured everyone that it would be put to good use. Mr. Agbakpe did not shy away from saying that he is looking forward to more donations in the future.