In a remarkable achievement, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) emerged triumphant at the 3rd Project Management Excellence Awards (PMEA) and Dinner Night held at the Royal Senchi Resort in July.

The ECG Power App Enhancement Project clinched the prestigious title of “State Organisation Project of the Year.”

This coveted accolade was designed to commend and celebrate State Organizations that have excelled in enhancing their business operations through digitalization and innovation, ultimately delivering unparalleled customer convenience.

ECG faced formidable competition from esteemed entities such as MTN Ghana, BOST, Ecobank Ghana, and Absa Bank but emerged victorious. Additionally, ECG secured two more accolades, with Ing. Patrice Afenyo earning the title of “Project Manager of the Year,” and the $50 million Kasoa BSP project being honored as the “Project of the Year.”

Mr. Samuel Dubik Mahama, the Managing Director of ECG, expressed his gratitude and pride on LinkedIn, saying, “These achievements affirm that our continuous efforts to establish ECG as the premier electricity distributor are being acknowledged, and I extend my heartfelt thanks to the entire team.”

He further elaborated, “I firmly believe that our ongoing portfolio of projects will not only enhance our services to our valued customers but also garner more recognition.”

The PMEA ceremony was an integral part of the 3-day Project Management Institute Ghana National Conference, the largest gathering of project management professionals from both the public and private sectors.