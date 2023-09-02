The Executive Presbytery of Assemblies of God Ghana, led by General Superintendent Rev. Stephen Wengam, on Friday paid a courtesy call on the Vice Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Prof. Rita Akosua Dickson.

The delegation also included Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ellis Diabo, Finance Director Mr. Nimo Baffuor, and Rev. Prof. Philip Antwi Agyei, lecturer and Campus Pastor of AGCM, KNUST, who were all members of the Assemblies of God Ghana.

The purpose of the visit was to congratulate Prof. Akosua Dickson on her elevation to the position of Vice Chancellor and to thank her for the support the institution has given to the Assemblies of God Campus Ministry (KNUST chapter).

The delegation also discussed matters on the role of the church in providing quality tertiary education.

The Executive Presbytery members present were Rev. Godwin Tito Agyei, Assistant General Superintendent; Rev. George Ampofo, Regional Superintendent of Ashanti North; Rev. Kofi Bempah, Regional Superintendent of Ashanti West; and Rev. Emmanuel Gyasi, Regional Superintendent of Ashanti East.

Also present was the AGCM National Director, Ps. Cromwell Awadey.