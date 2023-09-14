The General Secretary of the Railway Workers’ Union Godwill Ntarmah has resigned.

Mr Ntarmah in a statement noted that in spite of his achievements, it was time he ended his leadership role in the union.

“I served the Union for nearly 16 years. From 2008 to 2012, I was the Deputy General Secretary of the Union and from 2012 to 2023, I served the Union as the General Secretary. There is no gainsaying that I have contributed immensely to the welfare of railway workers in Ghana. As the General Secretary, I led several negotiations that

achieved a cumulative 182% in salary levels over the period. The breakdown is as follows:2012 – 25%, 2014 – 50%, 2016 – 25%, 2017 – 35%, 2019 – 20%, 2020 – 10% and 2022 – 17%.”

“In spite of all my achievements, my work must come to an end at some point and I believe there is no better time than now to bring my leadership role in the Union to an end, though under not-so-pleasant circumstances,” Mr Ntarmah stated.

He used the opportunity to express his profound gratitude to present and former colleagues he had worked with over the years.

“I thank the National, Branches and Associations of the Railway Workers Union, the office staff of the Union, the Ghana Railway Company Limited (GRCL) taskforce and the entire Railway Workers for their immense support. I also thank the leadership of the Trades Union Congress, colleague General Secretaries as well as the whole TUC family.”

“To the Management of GRCL, I wish to state that it has been exciting working with you and pledge to even work harder for the growth the Company now that I will be returning to the Company after my secondment to the Union,” he said.

Mr Ntarmah also thanked persons who had supported him in diverse ways to serve the Union to the best of his ability.

“I wish the next leader of the Union and his or her team, a successful term and promise to support the team in any way possible for the progress of the Union,” he added.