The Originator of Kizomba Dance in Ghana Ebo Anderson Jnr. better known as Kizomba King has made a staggering revelation that dance is the only way Ghanaian music can triumph over Nigeria’s.

Kizomba King’s comments come amid a long-standing debate about why the Nigerian music industry is more successful than the Ghanaian music industry.

Some have attributed the difference to the larger population of Nigeria, while others have blamed the lack of talented musicians in Ghana.

In an exclusive interview with Citi News, Kizomba King asserted that “the day dancers will be taken seriously in Ghana and be on the same level with Ghanaian musicians, the music industry will surpass Nigeria’s.”

The originator of Kizomba Dance in Ghana, however, believes that the key to the success of the Ghanaian music industry lies in dance.

He argues that Ghanaian dancers are some of the best in the world, but they are not given the same respect as the musicians.

“To enhance the Ghanaian music industry, dance should receive the attention it deserves. The lack of emphasis on dance is one of the reasons why the industry is facing challenges. The day Ghanaian dancers would be elevated to the same level as the musicians, the Ghanaian music scene would exceed that of Nigeria.”He said

The well-versed dancer referenced “Jerusalema” song by Master KG & Nomcebo. He attributed the success of the song to the accompanying dance moves.

Kizomba is an extremely beautiful and sensual dance that originated in Angola. The Word “Kizomba” means “Party” in Kimbundu, a Bantu language spoken by Ambundu in Angola

The Kizomba dance was introduced to Ghana in 2008 by Ebo Anderson Jnr (Kizomba King) and has since been widely adopted and loved by Ghanaians.

Watch the interview below