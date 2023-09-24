Dr Kwame Addo-Kufuor, a stalwart of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has vehemently denied claims of being the third-richest individual in Ghana.

An anonymous individual on TikTok alleged that Dr. Addo-Kufuor has a net worth of US$1.2 billion making him the third richest person in Ghana.

Responding to this allegation in a statement, Mr Addo-Kufuor’s legal representatives, Zoe, Akyea & Co. Legal Practitioners & Notaries Public described the allegations as ‘vain calculated to dent’ the ‘hard-earned integrity of Dr Kufuor’.

“We have the firm and unqualified instructions of our client to state in no uncertain terms that he has no such levels of money and will exact the strictest proof of this vain allegation from the individual who is conveniently enjoying anonymity”.

His lawyers maintained that the former Board Chairman of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) acquired his money through legitimate means.

They threatened to issue a defamatory suit after the perpetrators have been fished out fish.

“We have further instructions to fish out those behind this disdainful practice of character assassination with the view to taking them on in a defamatory suit in a court of competent jurisdiction”.

ZOE, AKYEA & CO.

22 September 2023

10 RICHEST MEN IN GHANA AS BROADCASTED ON TIKTOK-THE VILE AND FOUL MISINFORMATION CALCULATED TO DENT THE IMAGE OF HONOURABLE DR KWAME ADDO-KUFUOR

We act as lawyers for Honourable Dr. Kwame Addo-Kufuor who has instructed us to respond to the rather vile and foul misinformation currently trending on TikTok calculated to dent our client’s hard-earned integrity

The coward behind this shameful act of sleazy propaganda has not been bold enough to furnish his name nor is there a scintilla of evidence to back these watery effusions about our client.

The unknown voice painfully alleges that our client is the third-richest man in Ghana with a net worth of US$1.2 billion. He insinuates that our client’s level of money are invested in banking, farming, media and mining.

We have the firm and unqualified instructions of our client to state in no uncertain terms that he has no such levels of money and will exact the strictest proof of this vain allegation from the individual who is conveniently enjoying anonymity.

The record of our client is well-known. He has been a successful physician who even lectured medicine in the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

His political life has been exemplary, He was a Member of Parliament for Manhyia from 1997 to 2009. In President Kufuor’s government, he was the Defence Minister and for some time was burdened with the additional responsibility of the Ministry of Interior. During the first term of President Akufo-Addo, our client was made the Board Chairman of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).

His assets declaration is not a fetish but duly lodged with the Auditor-General

We have further instructions to fish out those behind this disdainful practice of character assassination with the view to taking them on in a defamatory suit in a court of competent jurisdiction.

Yours faithfully,

Samuel Atta Akyea

Zoe, Akyea Co