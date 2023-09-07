Security analyst, Emmanuel Kotin has described the interdiction of the three police officers accused of plotting to oust the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare as premature.

The Ghana Police Service took decisive action by interdicting the three high-ranking officers namely COP Alex Mensah, Superintendent George Asare, and Superintendent Emmanuel Eric Gyebi after the three had appeared before a parliamentary ad-hoc committee commissioned to probe the leaked tape.

Mr. Kotin believes that these officers were interdicted solely for allegedly tarnishing the image of the Inspector General of Police and called for a fair handling of the matter.

“I think the decision is premature because if you look at the people involved in the leaked tape, it involves directly the personality of the IGP so if these police officers are to be interdicted, then it is fair that the IGP equally part ways so that we can have a very independent investigation into this matter.”

“Why will these officers be interdicted at this time? Why were they not interdicted at the time the tape came out such that we have confidence in the system that indeed, they were keen to get to the bottom of the matter?”

Emanuel Kotin further urged President Akufo-Addo to establish an independent committee to investigate the matter to establish clarity.

“I will call on the president to intervene and widen the scope of the ad-hoc committee of Parliament [probing the matter] because their terms of reference do not go far because they don’t have prosecutorial powers and the president should form an independent commission to probe all the allegations that have been raised.”