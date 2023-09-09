The Morocco vs. Liberia Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match scheduled for Saturday evening has been postponed because of the powerful earthquake that hit Morocco, the Moroccan Football Federation said in a statement.

“Following this great tragedy, the national football family extends its deepest condolences to the families of the victims, and wishes a speedy recovery to all those injured,” according to the statement.

Morocco and Liberia were set to play in the final round of qualifiers for the finals of the African Cup of Nations at Stade d’Agadir in Agadir, Morocco. No makeup date was announced.

Morocco’s magical run in the 2022 FIFA World Cup broke records and inspired praise across the world.

Morocco earthquake death toll surpasses 1,000

The death toll for the Morocco earthquake has risen to 1,037, and more than 1,000 other people have been injured, according to Morocco’s state TV channel Al Aoula, which cited the interior ministry.

The ministry said 721 people are in critical condition.

It is the deadliest earthquake to hit Morocco in decades.