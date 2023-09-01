The Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service says it is in talks with the Roads Ministry to urgently fix all malfunctioning traffic lights across the country.

The MTTD Commander, COP Francis Doku, said the malfunctioning of traffic lights is affecting the work of the MTTD.

Speaking to journalists in Accra, COP Doku said the situation must be addressed.

“We have a duty to also add our voice to the malfunctioning of traffic lights. It will be difficult for us to get to areas without traffic lights. So we are still in talks with the Roads Ministry and other agencies responsible for ensuring that traffic lights are functioning. Once the traffic lights begin to function, and as the sensitization on the traffic project goes on, we believe we can get to our desired destination,” COP Doku said.

Most areas in the Greater Accra Region do not have traffic lights, and the few ones that exist have developed faults.