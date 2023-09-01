COP George Alex Mensah, a senior police officer implicated in a plot to oust the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has disclosed that Commander George Asare lobbied for him to be appointed as the new IGP to replace Dr. Dampare.

According to COP Mensah, Bugri Naabu, the former Northern Regional Chairman of the NPP informed Superintendent Asare that the Akufo-Addo government was considering a change in leadership of the Police Service due to concerns about the current IGP’s performance.

COP Mensah narrated that Superintendent Asare then recommended him as a suitable replacement for Dr. Dampare. He added that based on that recommendation, Bugri Naabu invited him to his office for a discussion.

“Bugri Naabu told Asare that the IGP is likely to be changed and they are looking for a replacement, so Supt. Asare told him that there is a boy who can do the job well. So Bugri Naabu invited me to come so we could talk.”

COP Mensah earlier reiterated his position that the current IGP is the worst in the history of Ghana.

He re-emphasized his point when he appeared before the parliamentary committee probing the viral tape in which some senior police officers are heard in a conversation with the former Northern regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bugri Naabu, plotting the removal of the IGP.

“I can tell you that for the 31 years that I have been in the Police Service, this IGP is the worst IGP,” COP Mensah told the committee on Friday, September 1.

He added that he had on several occasions told the IGP about happenings in the Police Service that were hurting the morale of police officers but his suggestions were completely ignored.

On Thursday, COP Mensah told the committee when he appeared before it that the IGP’s leadership style has led to a decline in morale among many police officers.

“Dampare is not managing the Police Service well and the majority of police officers are not happy. You can do your investigations. You can call the police officers underground and they will tell you,” COP Mensah said.

COP Mensah on Thursday also admitted to being a politician and working in the interest of the New Patriotic Party.

His comments echo similar sentiments captured on a leaked tape in which he is heard telling Bugri Naabu that the IGP must be removed to ensure that the NPP wins the 2024 elections.