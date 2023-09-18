The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused the Electoral Commission (EC) of voter suppression, saying that the decision to proceed with the limited voter registration at only district offices is not the best.

The voter registration enters day six today, September 18, with many complaining of various challenges. Greater Accra Regional Secretary of the NDC, Theophilus Tetteh Chaie, says the EC is not helping matters.

Pressure is also mounting on the Electoral Commission to consider reviewing its modalities in the ongoing voter registration exercise.

Member of Parliament for Anyaa–Sowutuom, Dr. Adomako Kissi, said limiting the registration in only district offices is not the best.

The National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party, Salam Mustapha, says he is satisfied with the first week of the limited voter registration.

The Electoral Commission on Tuesday, September 12, began the registration aimed at capturing first-time voters yet to secure their Voter ID cards.

The registrations are ongoing in the district offices of the electoral commission across the country despite opposition from the NDC and some civil society organizations.