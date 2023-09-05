Yaw Buaben Asamoa, a member of the Alan Kyerematen Campaign team, has strongly criticized his own party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), for what he perceives as actions taken with impunity and a lack of adherence to established rules.

He also emphasised that the party is not being democratic in its dealings.

These remarks from Buaben Asamoa follow Alan Kyerematen’s decision to withdraw from the NPP flagbearership race. Mr Kyerematen, who had placed third in the party’s August 26 special delegates’ conference, cited concerns that the race appeared to be deliberately skewed in favour of one of the candidates.

He further pointed out instances of intimidation against his agents during the election process.

During an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News, Buaben Asamoa expressed his support for Mr Kyerematen’s decision to withdraw from the race.

He echoed Kyerematen’s concerns about the apparent favouritism shown to one candidate and the use of tactics such as intimidation, impunity, and inducements to secure votes.

“He’s announcing to the Ghanaian population that he has withdrawn from this process. Which is in favour of one person, and is stopping at nothing, not stopping at intimidation, impunity, and inducements in order to secure a vote for one person, and that process is what he has withdrawn from.

“Fortunately, he recognises the people who believe in him and he has acknowledged that belief. He goes on to say that this ongoing process will not deliver their expectations, the expectations of him being selected to become the leader of the party and the realisation of his vision. Rightfully so, he’s convinced and has had the courage to withdraw.

“As for politics, you can’t stop people from speculating and putting their lenses on whatever happens. But the truth of the process that we are going through in the NPP is not NPP-like, it’s not a democratic process. The party is acting with impunity, it is making rules and changing rules at will, and everybody can see what is going on.

“The last Special Delegates’ Conference was full of intimidation, You have all the stories, and it’s not important to tell the stories as new. The courage of one conviction is more important, and I think Alan should be commended for having the courage of his conviction to withdraw”.

For now, four persons are left in the race, which is set for November 4.

They include Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, former Agric Minister Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto and former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh.

The balloting is expected to take place on September 6.