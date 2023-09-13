The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has honoured the Executive Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS), Osei Assibey Antwi, as the best CEO for 2022/2023.

The award was presented to him during NUGS’ handing over ceremony at the Ghana Education Awards held on Friday 9th September.

Antwi was awarded for his outstanding performance in the management of the NSS over the past year.

He was praised for his commitment to improving the welfare of NSS personnel and for his efforts to make the scheme more relevant to the needs of the Ghanaian youth.

In his acceptance speech, Antwi thanked the NUGS for the award and pledged to continue working hard to make the NSS a more effective institution.

He said that he was committed to ensuring that the NSS provides quality service to all Ghanaians and that he would continue to work with the NUGS and other stakeholders to make the scheme a success.

Under the leadership of Osei Assibey Antwi, the NSS has implemented a number of reforms, including the introduction of a new pay scheme for NSS personnel and the establishment of a complaints unit to address the concerns of NSS beneficiaries.

The NSS is a government agency that provides practical training to Ghanaian graduates. The scheme requires all Ghanaian graduates to undertake a period of national service after completing their studies.

The NSS has been praised for its role in promoting national unity and development. It has also been credited with helping to reduce youth unemployment.

The award to Antwi is a recognition of his efforts to improve the NSS and make it more relevant to the needs of the Ghanaian youth.

