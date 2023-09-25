The Accra Regional Police Commander, COP Sayibu Gariba, has been summoned by the Police Management Board (POMAB) to answer questions on the brutalization of protesters of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration by the police.

The protesters, who were demonstrating against the government’s economic policies and alleged corruption, were met with excessive force from the police, on Thursday, September 21. Almost 50 protesters including journalists were also arrested.

The incident sparked outrage from Ghanaians, who have accused the police of using excessive force against unarmed civilians.

Citi News sources within the Police Service have revealed that the Police Service has taken a serious view of the matter and has queried COP Gariba and also summoned him to explain what happened.

A full investigation will also be conducted into the incident.

Meanwhile, the Police Service has apologized to the public for the inconvenience caused during the three-day protests.

The #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration was organized by a group called Democracy Hub. The group is demanding that the government address the country’s economic problems and investigate allegations of corruption.

The demonstration was held from Thursday, September 21, 2023 to Saturday, September 23. The protesters gathered at the 37 Lorry Station and attempted to march to the Jubilee House, the seat of government.

However, the police stopped the protesters from reaching the Jubilee House.