The Okaikwei North Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Boye Laryea, has disclosed that an emergency Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) meeting will be held today over the alleged attack by masked thugs at the Electoral Commission (EC) district office.

This comes after masked thugs reportedly launched an attack on some Ghanaians who were waiting to register for their Voter ID Cards at the Okaikwei North District office of the EC in Achimota on Sunday morning.

Speaking to Citi News, Mr Laryea indicated that measures are being put in place for an incident-free voter registration process.

“If you go there now, you will realise that we have provided some barricades. And what necessitated these arrangements was the fact that according to the NPP initially, the NDC guys came and erected a canopy and provided seats so they don’t allow any other person if they don’t know you.

“So they were bringing in their people and were not allowing the NPP people to occupy the seats. So that is what brought the confusion. And so what I did was to report to the EC madam to provide canopies and seats for the people so they can move the NDC canopies and chairs…these barricades are also helping to make sure that people don’t cross when it is not their turn.”

“We should also know that the place is a security area because we have the court, we have both magistrate court and district court. And so we are putting all these measures in place to ensure that it doesn’t disrupt the courts’ activities.

“This afternoon we are having a meeting to analyse the whole situation to see what we can put in place to make sure that what happened will never reoccur,” he stated.