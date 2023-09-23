The Majority Leader and MP for Suame, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, is mourning the passing of the former MP for Bantama, Daniel Okyem Aboagye.

Okyem Aboagye died on Saturday, September 23, at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) after a short illness.

In a statement, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu described Okyem Aboagye as an “unblemished patriot” and a “joy to know and work with.” He praised Okyem Aboagye’s debating skills and his contributions to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“Daniel, may your departing soul continue to be with us and strengthen us in the hallowed enterprise of retaining power to rebuild, and reposition, Ghana,” Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said.

Okyem Aboagye served as MP for Bantama from 2017 to 2021.

Read below a statement by the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs

I have received with utter shock the unheralded transition of a brother, former colleague Parliamentarian, and an unblemished patriot in the Elephant family, Mr. Daniel Okyem Aboagye._

Humans recognize death as a sacred invitation to eternity by our Creator. Notwithstanding its inevitability, the call often leaves a trail of anguish and teeth gnashing moments. Especially in instances of recognisable truncation of a flourishing mission as the case of Okyem Aboagye is.

Okyem, you were a man of many parts, a joy to know and work with, especially, in matters of finance and economics. You left traces of astonishing debating instincts during your tenure in Parliament as MP for the good people of Bantama.

Painful, devastating, shattering, and unbearable are understatements to the family, both nuclear and extended. For this reason we crave the Almighty to provide comfort, in this inauspicious moment, to your departed Soul.

Daniel, may your departing soul continue to be with us and strengthen us in the hallowed enterprise of retaining power to rebuild, and reposition, Ghana.

Fare thee well, brave warrior who has conquered death with an embrace!!

From;

Hon Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

MP, Suame Constituency

Minister Parliamentary Affairs.

Majority Leader, and Leader of Government Business – Parliament Of Ghana