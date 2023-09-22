Onsy Kwame Nkrumah, the son of Ghana’s first president, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, has expressed his intention to run for the flagbearership position of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) in the 2024 general elections.

In an interview with Citi News, Nkrumah said he is running to continue his father’s legacy and to address the underdevelopment of the country.

He said successive governments have failed to live up to the expectations of Ghanaians, and that the CPP is the only party that can bring about meaningful change.

“The NDC will also take care of their own, the NPP will take care of a small number of associates or family members. But more than 90% of Ghanaians are suffering, and both are either, NDC or NPP. So I’m not impressed with what NPP or NDC has shown us so far,” Nkrumah said.

He added “So I’m praying CPP is revived, and trusted to come back to power this coming year. I’m trusting God that I will be the flagbearer for CPP. I wish to stand to serve my people and to continue my father’s great works.”

The Convention People’s Party, on September 2, launched a re-organisation booklet to galvanise the party’s grassroots ahead of the general elections in 2024.