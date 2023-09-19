Get ready for the ultimate cinematic adventure at #ParkNWatch Black Star Vibes, a two-day extravaganza of film, music, and culture, happening on September 22-23, 2023 at the iconic Black Star (Independence) Square.

This event is brought to you by Hype.Flix Drive-In is the pioneer drive-in service in Ghana that offers a holistic experience for movie lovers. You can enjoy a wide range of food and drinks, entertainment, and activities while watching some of the best films from Ghana and beyond.

In partnership with the Black Star International Film Festival, Ghana Cinema Week, and AfroCinemaPlus, #ParkNWatch Black Star Vibes is bringing you a lineup of amazing films that showcase Ghana’s rich culture and heritage.

You can also explore the pop-up film museum, where you can learn more about the history and evolution of Ghanaian cinema.

But that’s not all, brace yourself for some exciting surprises, such as:

– Free car diagnostics for Toyota and Lexus cars

– A mobile car wash service powered by Go Go Wash Ghana

– A food and goods market with local and international vendors

– Hot DJs on rotation to keep you grooving all through the night

– The Blackstar Music Concert, featuring some of the hottest artists in Ghana

– Esports tournaments and film games

– Shorts on shots at the film village where you can enjoy free shots in between short films

– And, of course, the ultimate drive-in #parknwatch experience, where you can watch films on a giant screen from the comfort of your car.

#ParkNWatch Black Star Vibes is more than just a movie event. It’s a celebration of Ghana’s culture and heritage, and a chance to connect with fellow cinephiles and thrill-seekers.

So don’t miss this opportunity to have a weekend of unforgettable experiences!

Tickets are now on sale at [Hype.Flix Drive-In] or dial shortcode 71111*27#.

This event is powered by Hype.Flix Drive-In with support from the National Film Authority of Ghana, the Namibia Tourism Board, the High Commission of Namibia, Unilever, Access Bank, Toyota Ghana, South African Airways, Abanga Foods, Pinkberry, Aphro Spirits, Go Go Wash, Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture, Ghana Tourism Authority and Year of Return.