James Klutse Avedzi, Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, has raised concerns over the adverse consequences of state-funded scholarships for study leave programmes where recipients do not return after completing their studies abroad.

During a Public Accounts Committee hearing in Ho, Mr Avedzi disclosed that measures are being put in place to compel the beneficiaries to reimburse the funds expended on their education.

“We have observed that the infractions in the 2021 Auditor’s report are fewer compared to previous years but featuring prominently among them which is something we have been battling all the time is that people who are sponsored by the government to go and study usually do not return.

“You could see that one person was sponsored to go and study abroad and did not return and the government had spent over GH¢200,000 on this person and we are recommending for him to be reported to the National Investigations Bureau (NIB) so that the government can recover the money.”

Additionally, he acknowledged that the public accounts committee’s diligent efforts have led to increased compliance with legal requirements by various institutions.

“Another thing is the non-accreditation of the programmes that are being run by these technical universities and it is something that is happening all over the country and as a Committee, we are calling on GTEC to find a solution to that problem.”