The government has failed to meet its seven-day deadline to establish a temporal connection for vehicles at the broken Doli bridge at Bole in the Savannah region.

The minister of roads and highways announced on Tuesday, September 19, that the government will, within seven days connect the road for vehicles.

Though boulders and equipment have been transported to the site, actual work is yet to begin seven days after the announcement.

As a result, commuters between the south of Ghana and the Upper region and beyond continue to take an over 250 additional kilometre journey through Sawla-Fufulso and Techiman to get to their destination.

The Doli bridge collapsed on Sunday, September 17, 2023, after hours of heavy rains.

Meanwhile, the Savannah regional minister, Saeed Muhazu Jibril has been visiting thousands of people displaced by flood waters in Buipe the capital of the Central Gonja District of the Savannah Region.

The flood according to NADMO is a result of torrential rains that caused the black volta to overflow its banks.

The flooding started on Sunday 17th September and has since gotten worse.

Though NADMO has provided temporary accommodation for some of the displaced at a school in Buipe, relief is yet to be provided by the government.