A Circuit Court in Dormaa-Ahenkro has sentenced Akwasi Boateng, a 28-year-old scrap collector, to six months in hard labor for unlawful entry, causing unlawful damage, and stealing an air conditioner valued at GH¢7,000.00.

Boateng pleaded guilty to all three charges, and the court, presided over by Madam Philomena Ansah Asiedu (Esq.), convicted and sentenced him on his own plea.

Police Inspector (P/Inspt.) Emmanuel Asare, the prosecutor, told the court that the complainant, an artisan, lived in the premises of the newly constructed sports stadium on the Dormaa-Kyeremasu road, while the convict also lived in Dormaa-Ahenkro.

He said that at about 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, a witness in the case saw the convict standing by the roadside near the stadium with some items concealed in a sack and a bag, which he suspected were stolen items.

P/Inspt. Asare said the witness confronted the convict and asked him what was in the sack, but he gave incoherent answers.

The prosecutor said that the convict sensed danger and fled, but he was chased and arrested. A search of the sack revealed an air conditioner set and electric cables.

P/Inspt. Asare added that a search of the bag revealed more items, including pliers, a hacksaw blade, a pair of scissors, a spanner, and a claw hammer, which were suspected to be the tools the convict had used to commit the crime.

He said that the witness and others brought the convict to the police station along with the exhibits to report the matter. The complainant later came to the police station and identified the items as property of the state.

P/Inspt. Asare said that during interrogation, the convict admitted to the charges and revealed that he had stolen the items from the newly constructed sports stadium. He led the police to the scene and pointed out the exact spot where the items had been located.

The prosecutor added that the investigation revealed that the convict had entered the sports stadium, caused damage to the air conditioner set, and stolen it with the intent to sell it to scrap dealers.

P/Inspt. Asare said that the convict was charged with the offenses and brought before the court for trial.