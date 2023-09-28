SKY Girls Ghana, a movement of teen girls, has stressed its resolve to impact more girls across the country.

The movement made this known at a forum in Accra on Wednesday, where stakeholders were engaged on girl empowerment initiatives and the need to incorporate issues of adolescent reproductive health, financial inclusion, science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), and career choices that mattered to teenage girls.

The stakeholders engagement forum was on the theme “Effective Behavioural Change Campaigns in Schools: The SKY Girls Ghana Case Study.”

Speaking to the media, Yaa Boateng, the Programmes Manager for SKY Girls Ghana, said that SKY Girls aims to reach all girls and would leave no one behind.

“One magazine, one reader means that one girl has been impacted with knowledge. And if this girl has one friend, two friends, five friends, this translates into more of that single magazine that has been produced, and that translates into multiple effects of the impacts that we are having,” she added.

A representative from the Ghana Education Service (GES), Stephanie K. Mireku Asante, also spoke about SKY Girls’ support in the educational system.

“Through the GES partnership with SKY Girls Ghana, we were able to strengthen a sense of community among teenage girls in schools. One way we did this was through the club activities in our schools. Interventions by Sky Girls brought fun and illustration into the existing clubs in our schools. A breath of fresh air to the girls, Sky Girls provided government schools and some selected private schools in Adentan with tablets which helped them to explore their social world from different perspectives,” she stated.