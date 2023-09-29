UCS Facility Management Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of the Jospong Group of Companies, has offered free professional cleaning services to flood victims in Nanakrom near East Legon Hills in the Adentan Municipality in the Greater Accra Region, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts.

The company took the initiative to bring relief to flood victims of the September 22 rains, which flooded the whole community, rendering them homeless and destroying millions of properties.

Nanakrom is a community that has been prone to flooding since June 3, 2016. It is also on the borderline of UCS’s operations, hence the company’s decision to move to the community to help residents salvage the rest of their properties.

Speaking to the media, the Operations Manager of UCS Facility Management Ghana Limited, Mr. Grant Daniel Kuao, said that UCS believes in touching lives through professional services.

“So as part of our CSR, we decided to offer free professional cleaning services to the flood victims who, for the past few days, have still been grappling with floodwaters in the area,” he stated.

Mr. Kuao said that UCS provides a wide range of services, such as janitorial, landscaping, cabin services (including water supply, cesspit emptying, mobile toilet rentals and sales, and pest control), and security.

He said that the company has embarked on cleaning over 10 homes in Nanakrom to restore livelihoods and bring hope to the already devastated flood victims in the area.

For his part, the Senior Marketing Officer for UCS Facility Management Ghana Limited, Mr. Stephen Afful, said that the company has deployed a team of 10 professional cleaners to the area to help salvage the situation.

Mr. Afful said that UCS has deployed the appropriate tools, such as a floor scrubbing machine, a wet and dry vacuum cleaner, and many others, for the work.

“We have allocated three days for this free cleaning exercise and anticipated that the number of homes would increase as residents get to know about our free cleaning services,” he stated.

He further noted that “We are collaborating with Zoomlion to also remove the filth that emanated from the flood.”

Mr. Afful said that the free cleaning service for Nanakrom flood victims would have cost the company GHS 50,000.00.

One of the flood victims, Mrs. Mavis Kevi, said that the problem started around 2016 after the June 3 disaster because many people have built on waterways.

“Initially, when we came here, there were no floods, but when people started development and building on the waterways, the whole problem started,” she revealed.

Mrs. Kevi and more than 10 homes in the area have lost all their properties, including cars, television sets, electrical gadgets, cash, home appliances, and others, worth millions of cedis.

Apart from the loss of property, she said that school children have abandoned school for the past four days because they have also lost all their books and uniforms to the floods.

Residents are therefore appealing to the Adentan Municipal Assembly, as a matter of urgency, to come to their rescue by widening the only gutter in the area to allow free flow of floodwaters.

Mrs. Kevi, on behalf of flood victims in Nanakrom, thanked the management of UCS Facility Management Ghana Limited for their timely intervention.