A gas booster station near the Tema Oil Refinery caught fire Friday morning.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but operators of the station, Quantum Gas, suspect that someone smoking around could have triggered the incident.

The fire service swiftly moved in to extinguish the fire, which did not cause major damage.

Reports indicate that the company was transferring gas from vessels at the Tema Port to the booster station for distribution to terminals in the area when the incident occurred.