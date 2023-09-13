The Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta Akyea, has disclosed that the viral leaked tape on Inspector General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare’s removal appears to be doctored.

Atta Akyea, who is also the chairman of the Parliamentary Committee probing the leaked audio, made the claim on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, while addressing the media in Accra.

In his view, the tape which has been circulating on social media, is a shorter version than the new tape delivered to the committee by the former Northern Regional Chairman of the NPP, Daniel Bugri Naabu.

“It seems to be the case, because the second tape is a long conversation,” Atta Akyea said.

The viral leaked tape on IGP Dampare has been the subject of much discussion and debate. Bugri Naabu had earlier confirmed to the committee that the tape was authentic.

The leaked tape contains a conversation between Bugri Naabu and three senior Police Officers – COP Alex Mensah, Superintendent George Asare, and Superintendent Emmanuel Eric Gyebi – plotting the removal of the IGP to help the NPP rig the 2024 elections.

Appearing before the committee on Tuesday, Dampare dismissed allegations made against him by the Police Officers stating that those wild allegations caused his family severe pain.

The IGP also refuted the allegations that he was part of a conspiracy to secretly record conversations of the three implicated police officers.

The National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah and the lawyer for the Inspector General of Police, Kwame Gyan on Wednesday met with Parliament’s ad-hoc committee probing the leaked tape for an in-camera hearing.

The in-camera hearing also had in attendance the three senior police officers implicated in the secret recording together with their lawyers.