Some New Patriotic Party (NPP) executives in the Dome-Kwabenya constituency say they have taken the apology by Member of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo, with a pinch of salt.

The former deputy majority leader whose seat was under contention for her prolonged absence from Parliament has rendered a public apology for her conduct.

However, the NPP constituency Secretary for Dome-Kwabenya, Theophilus Larbi, described her apology as habitual, adding that her re-election as parliamentary candidate for the next general elections could adversely affect the party’s chances in the constituency.

“If she has rendered an unqualified apology, who are we as humans to say we are not taking it, we have accepted her apology, but what does she want us to do for her after the apology? Probably, if she’s interested in the seat again, then what I will say as a constituency secretary is that we are sorry.

“The reason being that we are the representation of the people in this constituency. The majority of the people say that if we bring Hon Adwoa Safo back again, they will not vote for the party. And as a person and officer who means well for this party should listen, because we are delegates of this party.

“The majority of people are not happy about what happened. She has apologised, severally, but I’m sorry we have the men and women. As far as I’m concerned, it can no longer be Adwoa Safo. Dome Kwabenya cannot be represented by her,” He told Citi News in an interview.

He added that residents are tired of Adwoa Safo’s repeated absences from Parliament and her lack of communication with her constituents. They believe that she has damaged the party’s reputation in the constituency and that she should not be re-elected as a parliamentary candidate.