The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said it will adhere strictly to the rules and regulations governing its November 4 primaries, and will not tolerate any irregularities that were recorded in the August 26 Super Delegate’s Congress.

Chairman of the NPP Presidential Elections Committee, Professor Michael Oquaye, said the party is streamlining and tightening the rules, particularly those governing proxies, to ensure that the primaries are fair and transparent.

“We know there have been a lot of problems about proxies where people sometimes come and no one can really tell until the last minute and we are going to resolve this a month before the elections,” Oquaye said.

Oquaye said that the NPP is committed to ensuring that the November 4 primaries are free, fair, and credible and that the party will win the elections, regardless of who emerges as the candidate.

“In fact, we are streamlining and tightening the rules in such a way that at the end of the day, the NPP will win, and not any particular person so that at the end of the day, it is clear and plain,” Oquaye added.

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, former Agriculture Minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto and former Mampong MP, Addai Nimo are contesting for the flagbearer slot of the party.