The Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has announced that 12 Senior High Schools will offer aviation and aerospace engineering courses in the next academic year, in partnership with some universities.

He also said that 30 schools will receive learning management systems that have been loaded online onto tablets.

The move forms part of the government’s Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) transformational agenda and will allow students who enrol and graduate to complete a year of college work and spend three years in university instead of four.

Speaking at the 2nd STEM Promotion Roadshow at Abomosu STEM Model School in the Eastern Region, Dr. Adutwum indicated that the turnaround of the country’s economic situation is very critical, and education will play a major role in ensuring that transformation.

“Twelve schools in our country are going to do aviation and aerospace engineering. We are partnering with universities in a very creative way, and the creativity is borne out of the fact that the students who will be able to enroll in the program by the time they graduate from high school will have completed one year of college work,” he said.

“Consequently, when they go to university, they will spend three years instead of four years…I want to assure you that the government understands that in the short, medium term, long term, our transformation depends on education,” he stated.