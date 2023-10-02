The Minister of National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah, has urged Ghanaians to safeguard the country’s digital sphere.

He highlighted that the strength and security of a nation depend not only on its physical borders but also on its digital defences.

Mr. Kan-Dapaah said this during the inauguration of this year’s National Cybersecurity Awareness Month (NCSAM) in Accra, held on the theme “Fostering a Culture of Digital Safety.”

“Let us remember that the essence of a strong and secured nation lies not only in our physical borders but also in our digital defences. I want to call upon all Ghanaians to participate in the activities and programs organized throughout this Cybersecurity Awareness Month.

“I believe, and I am sure you agree with me that together we can create a safer and more inclusive digital environment for all, an environment which is characterized by respect, by privacy protection, and ethical conduct,” he stated.