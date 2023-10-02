The Ghana Police Service has assured that it is adequately prepared and has enough contingents to deploy for the #OccupyBoGProtest which is scheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday, October 3.

Speaking at a press conference at the Police Headquarters in preparation for the protest, the Director of the Police Public Affairs Directorate, Chief Superintendent Grace Ansah-Akrofi said the police have prepared and trained adequately for the protest.

“We have an adequate number of police officers for tomorrow’s demonstration and I will want to urge every member of the public that wants to come for the protest to show up tomorrow because we have enough men to provide security throughout the length of the demonstration, and we will be there throughout.”

The protest is being organised by the Minority Caucus in Parliament in opposition to the Bank of Ghana’s governor and his two deputies.

The Caucus is demanding the Central Bank’s governor and his deputies resign over GH¢60 billion losses the bank recorded in the 2022 fiscal year.

Chief Superintendent Grace Ansah-Akrofi also indicated that the protest will start from the Obra Spot through Circle to Adabraka and to the Cedi House and finally end at Independence Square.