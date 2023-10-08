The 8th Exclusive Men of the Year (EMY) Africa Awards winners were announced on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).
Among the winners were Ghanaian International footballer Mohammed Kudus, former Black Stars Captain Asamoah Gyan, reigning VGMA Artiste Of The Year Black Sherif, and actor Bill Asamoah who won the Actor of the Year award.
Brother of former President John Dramani Mahama, Ibrahim Mahama also won the Creative and Support Arts Award.
The EMY Africa Awards are an annual event that celebrates the achievements of men and women who have made significant contributions to society in various fields, including business, entertainment, and sports.
The awards are organised by the Exclusive Men’s Club International, a non-profit organisation that promotes the development of men and boys in Africa.
Check the full list of winners below:
Continental Icon Award – Asamoah Gyan
Young Achiever (Male) – Mr. Eazi
Special Recognition – Thebe Ikalafeng
Special Recognition Award – Dele Momodu
Magnate Award – Dr. JAMES ORLEANS LINSAY
Man of the Year – Mr Alex Apau Dadey
Man of the Year (Music Award) – Black Sherif
Man of the Year (Technology) – Olugbenga Agboola
Humanitarian Award – Kavuma Dauda (Uganda)
The Guardian Award – Fred Swaniker
PAV Ansah Communicator Award – Erastus Asare Donkor
Lifetime Achievement Award – Prof. Ablade Glover
Man of Courage Award – Cobhams Asuquo
Designer of the Year – Jay Ray Ghartey
Young Achiever (Female) Award – Berla Mundi
Creative and Support Arts Awards – Ibrahim Mahama
Actor of the Year – Bill Asamoah
Media Excellence Award – Tajudeen Adepetu
Man of the Year (Sports) – Mohammed Kudus
Discovery of the Year Award – Mohammed Kudus
Woman of the Year Award – Beatrice A. Agyemang
Group of the Year – Lions Clubs International
Green Corporate Star Award – The Good Roll Africa
Man of Style Award – Nana Sarfo
Youth Change Maker Award – Hamza Haki El Kharroubi
Brand of the Year – Zeepay
Settler Award – Rayan Sharara