The 8th Exclusive Men of the Year (EMY) Africa Awards winners were announced on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

Among the winners were Ghanaian International footballer Mohammed Kudus, former Black Stars Captain Asamoah Gyan, reigning VGMA Artiste Of The Year Black Sherif, and actor Bill Asamoah who won the Actor of the Year award.

Brother of former President John Dramani Mahama, Ibrahim Mahama also won the Creative and Support Arts Award.

The EMY Africa Awards are an annual event that celebrates the achievements of men and women who have made significant contributions to society in various fields, including business, entertainment, and sports.

The awards are organised by the Exclusive Men’s Club International, a non-profit organisation that promotes the development of men and boys in Africa.

Check the full list of winners below:

Continental Icon Award – Asamoah Gyan

Young Achiever (Male) – Mr. Eazi

Special Recognition – Thebe Ikalafeng

Special Recognition Award – Dele Momodu

Magnate Award – Dr. JAMES ORLEANS LINSAY

Man of the Year – Mr Alex Apau Dadey

Man of the Year (Music Award) – Black Sherif

Man of the Year (Technology) – Olugbenga Agboola

Humanitarian Award – Kavuma Dauda (Uganda)

The Guardian Award – Fred Swaniker

PAV Ansah Communicator Award – Erastus Asare Donkor

Lifetime Achievement Award – Prof. Ablade Glover

Man of Courage Award – Cobhams Asuquo

Designer of the Year – Jay Ray Ghartey

Young Achiever (Female) Award – Berla Mundi

Creative and Support Arts Awards – Ibrahim Mahama

Actor of the Year – Bill Asamoah

Media Excellence Award – Tajudeen Adepetu

Man of the Year (Sports) – Mohammed Kudus

Discovery of the Year Award – Mohammed Kudus

Woman of the Year Award – Beatrice A. Agyemang

Group of the Year – Lions Clubs International

Green Corporate Star Award – The Good Roll Africa

Man of Style Award – Nana Sarfo

Youth Change Maker Award – Hamza Haki El Kharroubi

Brand of the Year – Zeepay

Settler Award – Rayan Sharara