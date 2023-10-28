The Volta River Authority (VRA) says the water inflow into the Akosombo dam has reduced drastically.

The VRA indicated that the water level as of Friday, October 27, had dropped to an appreciable level due to the closure of the gate. It also attributed this to the reduction in the amount of water they have been spilling.

The VRA commenced the controlled water spillage from the Akosombo and Kpong Dams on September 15, 2023, due to a consistent rise in the inflow pattern and water level of the Akosombo reservoir.

Thousands of residents in South Tongu, North Tongu, Central Tongu, Asuogyaman, and several other areas have had their homes submerged due to the spillage.

During an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of VRA, Ing. Edward Obeng-Kenzo, explained: “We started closing the gate and reducing the amount of water that we are spilling. That’s why the waters in the communities are receding back into the riverbanks. As of today, we have spilled about 20,000 volumes of water. The level is about 277.06, as of 12:00 PM today. The water level has reduced drastically; the level has been dropping over the period of time.

There was a turnover in the past four days; there was a zero rise. From there, the rise has been dropping, that’s a negative rise. Today, over the past 24 hours, as of this morning, there was a drop in the level of about 0.08. As of this morning, it was 227.08 feet. That is the level in the reservoir.”

He assured that they are ready to contain any surprises that may arise.

“If there are any surprises, we are sure we can contain them at the level we are at now. We are still observing in case there are any surprises,” he told Selorm Adonoo.