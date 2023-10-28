Shops, artisans, and other businesses in Accra closed their doors on Saturday, October 28, 2023, in compliance with a directive from the Ga Traditional Council to observe the final funeral rites of the late Ga Manye, Naa Dedei Omaedru III.

Omaedru III passed away in December 2022.

The final funeral rites commenced on October 15, 2023, and culminated in a grand ceremony at the Ga Mantse Palace in North Kaneshie, Accra.

A citinewsroom.com reporter visited several areas in the Greater Accra Region and found that all shops were closed.

These areas included Abeka, Alajo, Avenor, Adabraka, the Central Business District, Osu, Achimota, and Lapaz.

The central business district was also virtually empty, with only a few vehicles on the roads.

On Friday night, a vigil was held at the Ga Mantse Palace as part of the activities to give the late Ga Manye a befitting funeral.

Activities on Saturday included a procession of Ga chiefs and their flags, burial rituals and musketry, and a procession of flags to the casket by Asafoianyemei.

A thanksgiving service will be held at the Holy Trinity Cathedral on Sunday.

The funeral service is expected to attract various paramount chiefs, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, ministers of state, and several foreign dignitaries.