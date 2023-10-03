Dignitaries from various sectors and stalwarts of the New Patriotic Party have gathered at the Peduase residence of former president John Agyekum Kufuor to offer their condolences and support following the passing of his wife, Theresa Kufuor.

Some of those who signed the book of condolence include Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Opare, Joyce Aryee, and National Security Minister, Kan Dapaah.

In their messages, the dignitaries praised Theresa Kufuor for her compassion, dedication to serving others, and her role in promoting peace and unity in Ghana.

Former Speaker of Parliament, Prof Mike Ocquaye said “I believe that the former president must have had a lot of peace of mind which is needed when you are on a job as a president and every serious public service job as he had. The peace that she gave transcended all areas. She deserves to rest in perfect peace.”

A former government official, Kwame Pianim added “When she became a first lady she was a mother to all of us. Many people only know her as the first lady. She and Prof Nyame built the Cocoa Clinic. She is one of the few Ashantis who speak Ewe fluently because of the school she attended so she united all of us, so we have lost a great mother.”

Theresa Kufuor, who was 86 years old, died on October 1 after a prolonged illness.

She is survived by her husband, former president John Agyekum Kufuor, and their five children.