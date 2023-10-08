The National Service Scheme (NSS) has assured its personnel that allowances for September 2023 have been released to the Scheme and are being processed for payment as soon as possible.

The Scheme also assured personnel that allowances for October and the arrears from the recent upward adjustments are all being processed and will be paid soon after payment of the September allowances.

This follows concerns raised by personnel regarding their unpaid allowances for September and arrears covering January to June 2023 from the recent upward adjustments of their monthly allowances.

NSS encouraged its personnel in a statement issued on Sunday “to exercise restraint as the normal financial processes are being adhered to for all their well-deserved allowances to be paid.”

It further commended the patience of all service personnel in the face of the challenges they had experienced serving their country.

“Management wishes all national service personnel well as they complete their one-year mandatory national service to the state at the end of October 2023,” it added.