The Government of Ghana has condemned attacks on Israel by Hamas militants.

This follows ongoing events in Israel where Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip infiltrated into southern Israel to attack innocent Israeli civilians amid a barrage of rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry in a statement issued on Sunday said “Ghana unequivocally condemns the attacks and calls on the Hamas leadership to immediately cease the attacks and withdraw its militants from southern Israel.

“While Ghana affirms its support for Israel’s right to exist and defend itself, it calls on the Israeli government to exercise restraint in its response to Hamas attacks.”

It took the opportunity to call on both sides of the Israel-Palestinian conflict to return to the negotiation table.