Officials of the Electoral Commission (EC) in the Bimbilla constituency in the Northern Region are optimistic that they will complete the registration of all prospective voters today, following the official closure of the registration exercise on October 2nd.

The official closing time for the EC’s limited registration was 5 p.m. on October 2nd.

However, many first-time registrants were still in line when the clock struck 5.

Those waiting in line were provided with numbers to continue the registration process today.

During a visit by Citi News to the registration centre, it was observed that the registration process was still ongoing.

The Electoral Commissioner for Nanumba North informed Citi News that they had only 70 more individuals to register.

He was hopeful that they would be able to capture all of them by the end of the day.

Additionally, T. B. Damba, an elder of the community and former Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, visited the registration centre.

He expressed his satisfaction with the work being done and advised the people to remain calm and patient as they go through the registration process.