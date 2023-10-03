The Coalition of Ashaiman Residents has given the government a two-month ultimatum to commence rehabilitation works on all Ashaiman roads. This ultimatum follows their protest highlighting the deplorable state of the roads.

Submitting a petition on behalf of the residents to the Chief Executive Officer of Ashaiman Albert Boakye Okyere, the assemblyman for the Nii Komieteh Electoral area, Freeman Tsekpo disclosed the resident’s intention to picket at the Ministry of Roads and Highways if rehabilitation works do not begin in the next two months.

“We ask as a matter of urgency for the government to instruct all contractors that have been awarded road contracts in Ashaiman Municipality to come to the site and work on fixing our roads. We demand that the following major sections of the roads be fixed immediately,” Tsekpo said.

The roads in question include the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly Traffic Light to Presby section of the Ashaiman Agyei Kwadwo main road, the main market to Lebanon section of the Ashaiman overhead to Zenu road and the Ashaiman Newtown junction to Afariwa junction road and community 22 to Lebanon inner roads.

“If within two calendar months, we do not see any action of works within the community we will organise another march. This time we will march to the ministry and picket at the Ministry of Roads and Highways. It is our prayer that this call will be given the needed attention,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Ernest Norgbey, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ashaiman, expressed concern over the government’s deliberate decision to deny the residents of Ashaiman access to quality roads.

“I have said it in so many media outlets, we have fought to draw the government’s attention to the bad nature of our roads but unfortunately the central government refuse to heed to our plight. And that is why today’s demonstration is very important for the people of Ashaiman,” Norgbey said.

“We are saying enough is enough all of us use the same road. Our cars and everything is getting damaged. So we are pleading on behalf of the people of Ashaiman that the government should do the needful and bring the contractors back to the site so that the people of Ashaiman will have some relief,” he stated.