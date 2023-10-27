The High Court has adjourned the trial of Nana Appiah Mensah, also known as NAM1, to November 17 to allow the state to complete the filing of witness statements.

The prosecution, represented by Director of Public Prosecutions Yvonne Atakora Obuobisa, pleaded with the court for two weeks to compile witness statements due to difficulties in obtaining signatures from some of the witnesses.

The defendant, Nana Appiah Mensah, who is on trial for allegedly defrauding over 16,000 people of GH¢1.68 billion, appeared in court alone and explained to the court that his lawyer had an emergency that morning.

The Judge, after considering both arguments, adjourned the case to November 17.

Meanwhile, some of the Menzgold customers who thronged the High Court expressed disappointment with the decision of the court to adjourn.

An aggrieved customer who withheld his name told Citi News in an interview at the Accra High Court on Friday, “The number of people who have died as a result of the Menzgold scandal is pathetic. And because of that, when we come to court and see how this guy talks and behaves, it makes some of us very upset. That is why I was upset with the fact that this guy shows no sign of remorse or regret.”

Asked whether he believed there would be justice, he said, “Definitely. Now that the government has appointed the attorney general to represent the customers, I know that there will be justice.”