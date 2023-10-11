Firefighters have extinguished a fire at a building that houses offices of the Ghana Railways Company Limited and a police station in the Kumasi metropolis.

It is unclear what caused the fire, which is said to have started on the top floor of the two-story building, which is used as offices by the Ghana Railways Company Limited.

Offices of the Ghana Railways Company on the first floor were affected by the fire, but the ground floor, which is used as a police station, was not affected.

Firefighters from nearby fire stations were called in, and officials from the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) aided in efforts to bring the situation under control.

The intervention by fire officers prevented the fire from spreading to adjoining offices in the building.

Police officers blocked the busy road leading to the Central Business District to enable fire officers and other emergency workers to discharge their duties without disruption by the public.

D.O 2 Asiedu Thomas Kumasi Metro Fire officer of the Ghana National Fire Service told Citi News that they were able to confine the fire on time.

“We received a call around 18:31 indicating that there was a fire outbreak at the Adum Police Station so we dispatched and arrived at the scene around 18:40 and realised the first floor of the Police Station was on fire and the intensity of the fire demanded that we called for assistance and we were able to confine the fire within the two rooms where it started and so the contents in the two rooms were burnt.”