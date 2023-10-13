Bolt, the leading on-demand mobility platform in Africa, has made a strategic partnership with the industry regulator, Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), as the platinum sponsor of this year’s International Driver and Vehicle Innovation Conference.

This partnership underscores Bolt’s commitment to fostering innovation and promoting sustainable transportation solutions in the region.

Held at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City, the conference brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders to discuss and explore the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in road transport in Ghana and beyond.

The conference which was themed ‘The Future of Road Transport’ was geared towards addressing the various challenges facing the road transport sector in Ghana which accounts for over 95% of passenger market share and 90% cargo share.

It also aims to facilitate knowledge sharing, collaboration, and the development of innovative solutions to enhance road transport services’ safety, efficiency, and sustainability.

Speaking at that conference, David Nikoi, Country Manager said: “Bolt is honoured to collaborate with the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), as well as other industry stakeholders at this significant event as it reflects our shared commitment to fostering innovation and improving transportation services in Ghana. Bolt remains committed to enhancing mobility in Ghana by providing affordable, safe and sustainable services. As a business, our vision for better cities and the incorporation of innovation in the transport sector is aligned with what the regulator aims to achieve in this sector. We are dedicated to continue forging strategic partnerships that support local communities, drive economic growth, enhance mobility and improve the overall transport network in Ghana.”

The conference served as a platform for engaging discussions on a range of pivotal topics, including advancements in driver training and safety measures, the transformative role of technology in enhancing vehicle safety and efficiency, sustainability initiatives within the transport industry, the development of regulatory frameworks to bolster passenger and driver safety, and the implications of electric and hybrid vehicles on the future of road transport services.

The Chief Executive Officer of DVLA, Mr. Kwasi Agyeman Busia said: “DVLA’s partnership with Bolt has all the characteristics of a beneficial and mutually rewarding relationship. The anticipation is that this partnership will continue to flourish as we look into the future of road transport whilst ensuring road security by harnessing viable technology and systems.”

Bolt remains committed to engaging with local stakeholders, supporting infrastructure development, and collaborating with the regulator and the government to promote sustainable transportation solutions.

About Bolt

Bolt is a super-app with over 150 million customers in more than 45 countries and 500 cities across Europe and Africa (list of locations here). We offer a range of mobility products for different services and needs:

Ride-hailing

Bolt Food, delivers ready-made meals from restaurants

Bolt Business, our corporate mobility service

Bolt press kit: https://bolt.eu/presskit