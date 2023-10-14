The Ministry of Information has condemned the attack on Citi FM journalist, Akosua Otchere, by supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at Odododiodio on Friday, October 13, 2023.

In a statement, the Ministry said Journalists or Media houses must not be subjected to any form of harassment, intimidation, or attack simply for doing their work.

“The Ministry has urged the station to formally report the incident to both the Ghana Police Service and the NMC for appropriate action to be taken against the perpetrators.”

Akosua Otchere, was on Friday, October 13, 2023, attacked while covering the vetting of the parliamentary candidate hopefuls of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Odododiodio constituency in Accra.

Ms. Otchere was attacked by some NDC thugs, who twisted her hand and snatched her phone.

This happened when members of one of the candidates’ camps destroyed party property, including chairs and an air conditioner, and pelted stones at the vetting committee, citing unfairness on their part.